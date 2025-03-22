iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

