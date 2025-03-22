iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJK stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

