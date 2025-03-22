iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,658,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. InvesTrust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,664 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.12 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.