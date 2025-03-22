iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,204,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 66,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,482,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.