Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Up 12% – Still a Buy?

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report) rose 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.43. Approximately 100,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 22,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$307.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

