Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Jabil Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.91. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

