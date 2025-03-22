Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after acquiring an additional 147,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,081,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 467,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,927,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 473,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $37.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.