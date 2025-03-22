Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 586,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 121,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Japan Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$37.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08.

Japan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.