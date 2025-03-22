JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. The trade was a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nik Mittal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

