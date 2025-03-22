John Mutch Sells 750 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Mutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00.

Agilysys Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.11. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Agilysys by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 129.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

