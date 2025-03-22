Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. Buys 46,429 Shares of EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. bought 46,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $24,607.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,315,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,347.50. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
EON Resources Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EONR opened at $0.62 on Friday. EON Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
EON Resources Company Profile
