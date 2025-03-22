Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. Buys 46,429 Shares of EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. bought 46,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $24,607.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,315,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,347.50. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EON Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EONR opened at $0.62 on Friday. EON Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

EON Resources Company Profile

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

