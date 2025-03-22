JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 539.60 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 541 ($6.99). 1,444,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,412,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 548 ($7.08).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 582.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.45.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 3.36 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income had a net margin of 94.75% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

A distinctive strategy for today’s markets

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc provides the best of both worlds. The manager focuses on investing in the best ideas from across the world’s stock market, whilst the Company delivers a predictable quarterly income distribution – set at the beginning of its financial year.

Key points:

Expertise – Tapping into the local proprietary analysis of JPMorgan’s award winning and experienced global research team.

Portfolio – A global best ideas – go anywhere – portfolio, with the manager focused on identifying companies that will provide the best total returns.

Results – Provides the best of both worlds – predictable quarterly income and long-term growth from the best global ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.