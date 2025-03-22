Kaia Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.67 Million (KAIA)

Kaia (KAIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $647.95 million and approximately $7.67 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaia token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kaia has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,064.51 or 0.99860894 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83,398.23 or 0.99069416 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kaia Token Profile

Kaia was first traded on August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,974,145,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,974,150,647 tokens. The official message board for Kaia is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io.

Buying and Selling Kaia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,973,855,505.321357. The last known price of Kaia is 0.10718352 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $8,927,890.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

