KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.66. 96,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 246,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.
Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.
