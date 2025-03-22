Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Stock Price Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). 5,766,831 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 1,883,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6,097.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.82.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

