Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 25633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.09%.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

