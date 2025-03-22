Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,767 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 7.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.25. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $9,239,973.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,878,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,577,803.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $112,530,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

