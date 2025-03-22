Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

KEYS stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

