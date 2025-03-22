Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 178,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 408,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $1,893,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 122,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.