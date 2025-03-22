Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Shares Sold by Rosalind Advisors Inc.

Rosalind Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kiora Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.