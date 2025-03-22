KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 545,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

