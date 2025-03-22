KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $23,760.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 6,336 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $23,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,135. The trade was a 18.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth about $77,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 20.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in KLX Energy Services by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

