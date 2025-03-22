Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $112.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day moving average is $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.