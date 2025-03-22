Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $10.08 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in General Motors by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,730,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in General Motors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

NYSE GM opened at $49.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

