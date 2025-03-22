Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $12.65 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.