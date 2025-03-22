Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,717 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.87. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.