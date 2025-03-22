Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of URI opened at $628.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $696.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $756.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.27 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $815.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.