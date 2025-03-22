Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.14. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 168,331 shares trading hands.
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.0 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.