Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $4.14. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 168,331 shares trading hands.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

