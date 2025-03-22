KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KT by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KT in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

