Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,660.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.63, for a total transaction of $127,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,624.58. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $233.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.