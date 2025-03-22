Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson Purchases 30,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$17,400.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 20,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Marc Charles Henderson acquired 18,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$11,285.00.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

Shares of LAM stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of C$172.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.86. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.