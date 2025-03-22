Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

