Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires Shares of 900 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,276,000. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,532,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $177.21 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $159.39 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.96. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

