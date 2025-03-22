Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

