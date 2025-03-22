Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IMCG stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
