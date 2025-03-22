Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,168.7% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604,302 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,747,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,672,000 after purchasing an additional 574,897 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 946,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

