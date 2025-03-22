Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $100.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. This trade represents a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

