Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 944.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

