Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) SVP Pamela Morrow Sells 8,854 Shares

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) SVP Pamela Morrow sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $290,765.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $569,281.40. This trade represents a 33.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $24,920,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,067,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,495,000 after acquiring an additional 498,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 449,642 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 921,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,995,000 after acquiring an additional 384,522 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

