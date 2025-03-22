Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 199.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,354 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises about 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,761,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,441,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at $6,402,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $4,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.54. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.31. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

