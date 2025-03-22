LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.06. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 23,365 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

