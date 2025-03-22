Liquidity Services’ (LQDT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $980.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $549,605.10. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Novelette Murray sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $269,574.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,706.76. This represents a 17.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,658 shares of company stock worth $2,508,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.