LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Anthony John Sabino Sells 111,020 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony John Sabino sold 111,020 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $108,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,243,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,942.62. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 20th, Anthony John Sabino sold 166,213 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $149,591.70.

LPSN opened at $0.92 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $83.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 111.48%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 104.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.88.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

