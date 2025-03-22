LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.