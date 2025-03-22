LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

