LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCDGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Dividend History for LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD)

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.