Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,506,000 after buying an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,005,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Loews by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,191,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Loews by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,499,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 217,115 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,860 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $87.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $72.91 and a 1 year high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

