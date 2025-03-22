Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 47,636 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $4,043,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,705,529 shares in the company, valued at $569,165,301.52. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,860 shares of company stock worth $13,486,463 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $87.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.05. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.91%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

