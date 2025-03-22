Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 14,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 5,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

