Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 144,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 106,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Macarthur Minerals Trading Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Macarthur Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.