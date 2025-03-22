Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $410.01 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,439,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,010,000. Arch Capital Group comprises 4.6% of Madison Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 122,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ACGL stock opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.42 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,742,093. This represents a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.