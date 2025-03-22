Madison Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.01 Million in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 352,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,791,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 316,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,142,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.